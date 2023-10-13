DMEGC Solar's Advanced Yibin Facility Set to Achieve Full-scale Mass Production for High-Efficiency N-TOPCon Cells (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) DONGYANG, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, DMEGC Solar's first Fully intelligent and digital future-oriented 5G Facility in Yibin, Sichuan Province, has commenced the final preparations for Full-scale Mass Production, scheduled to begin on October 20. The Facility marks DMEGC Solar's first foray into photovoltaic (PV) cell manufacturing outside its home base in Zhejiang Province and stands as their premier N-type TOPCon High-Efficiency cell Production site. The PV cell maker plans to leverage the Yibin project in a move to fortify its stance in the N-type market, fostering synergies and
