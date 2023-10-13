CGTN | How China adds ' green' to development | brings benefits to people through ecological progress

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/Today, high-quality organictea from Wuyuan County, east'sJiangxi Province, has been sold to more than 60 countries and regions, and organic tea exports have accounted for more than 50 percent of the EU market for 25 consecutive years. With forest coverage rate reaching 82.6 percent, Wuyuan has a beautifulenvironment and is regarded as a "natural oxygen bar." Such a goodenvironment has allowed the county's tea to break the barriers to enter Europe'smarket and go global. "We need to prioritize eco-environmental, pursue, and advanceenvironmental protection and economic and socialin a ...