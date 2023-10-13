Bybit and Decentra Team Up to Launch 8-Week Blockchain Bootcamp in CIS (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 13 October 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to announce its partnership with Decentra, a separate entity affiliated with the Blockchain Center, to bring an exciting eight-Week Blockchain Bootcamp to the CIS region. Bybit is making Blockchain education more accessible in the CIS region. This sponsorship comprises two parts — an eight-Week Online Bootcamp on Blockchain Engineering and Decentrathon Hackathon in March 2024. This collaboration exemplifies Bybit’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Blockchain developers, in addition to its recent partnership ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Bybit and Decentra Team Up to Launch 8-Week Blockchain Bootcamp in CIS
Rapporto: Il volume di scambi spot di Coinbase scende del 52% rispetto al 2022Il volume di scambi perduto è stato presumibilmente conquistato da exchange concorrenti come Coinbase, Bybit e DigiFinex. Correlato: I processi KYC 'alzeranno l'asticella' e porteranno i grandi ...
Rapporto: Il volume di scambi spot di Coinbase scende del 52% rispetto al 2022Coinbase ha registrato un volume di scambi spot di circa 76 miliardi di dollari, in netto calo rispetto allo stesso trimestre del 2022.
