Booker T su Tony Khan | “Dovrebbe pensare prima di aprire bocca”

Booker Tony

Booker T su Tony Khan: “Dovrebbe pensare prima di aprire bocca” (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Come sappiamo stanno facendo molto discutere i recenti post pubblicati da Tony Khan sui social, post che all’interno della stessa AEW non sono stati visti di buon occhio da diverse persone (stando alle indiscrezione in circolazione). In particolare, quello che sembra aver destato i maggiori malumori è stato il post in cui sono stati tirati in ballo John Cena e Undertaker, “rei” di non essere riusciti a portare NXT al milione di spettatori. Sulla vincenda è arrivato anche il commento di Booker T. Booker T risponde a Tony Khan Durante il proprio podcast “Hall Of Fame”, Booker T ha commentato il post in cui Tony Khan ha affermato che John Cena e Undertaker per la prima volta in carriera hanno preso parte ad ...
