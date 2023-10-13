1. BILANCIA Finalmente troverai il paradiso tra le braccia di chi ti desidera con passione da tanto tempo. 2. ACQUARIO Un bacio appassionato ti farà dimenticare il mondo esterno, immergendoti in un'...

Astro Sexy Parade: i Segni favoriti in amore nel weekend TGCOM

La Astro Sexy Parade e i Segni super favoriti in amore TGCOM

Some people have dreamed of getting married since they were little, while for others it's the worst thing that could happen to them. So which three astro signs are anti-marriageThe week isn't free from drama. Venus is opposed by Saturn on Tuesday, which is one of the biggest astro red flags for rejection. Finally, on Thursday, Mars enters one of its favourite signs, Scorpio, ...