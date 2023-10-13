Alimentiv Inc. Announces New Scientific Advisors Leading Research In GI-Related Therapeutics

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) LONDON, ON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/Inc. (""), aContractOrganization focused on GI-, is pleased to announce the addition of newto itsadvisory board. Theare internationally recognized experts in designing and conducting clinicalin Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Their contributions to the field have been essential in progressing the development of novel therapies in IBD and improving patient outcomes. Dr./Prof. Remo Panaccione is a Professor of Medicine and the Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unit at the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He serves as the Dean of MD ...