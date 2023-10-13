AEW: Samoa Joe affronterà Willie Mack a Collision il 14 ottobre. (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Il presidente di All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, ha annunciato sui social media che Samoa Joe sarà in azione questo sabato sera ad AEW Collision. La Samoan Submission Machine difenderà il suo titolo televisivo Ring of Honor contro Willie Mack. This Saturday, 10/14Toledo, OhioSaturday Night #AEWCollisionOn @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CTROH World Television Title@SamoaJoe vs @Willie MackTwo powerful forces will collide when Samoa Joe makes his 15th defense of the ROH World TV Title vs Willie Mack in Toledo on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OtBksoEBx2— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023 Il match si aggiunge alla card di Collision a un altro incontro titolato, quello ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
AEW : Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack annunciato per AEW Collision del 14 ottobre
AEW : MJF soffoca Samoa Joe e mantiene il titolo mondiale AEW a Dynamite Grand Slam
AEW : Sarà un MJF infortunato ad affrontare Samoa Joe
AEW : Pronostico rispettato - sarà Samoa Joe ad affrontare MJF a Grand Slam
AEW : Samoa Joe e Penta El Zero Miedo in semifinale del Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament
AEW : Primo faccia a faccia esplosivo tra MJF e Samoa Joe - si chiude col campione al tappeto
AEW Dynamite Report 20/09/2023 - Grand Slam, MJF vs Samoa Joe! Tuttowrestling
MJF batte Samoa Joe a AEW Dynamite Grand Slam The Shield Of Wrestling
Tony Khan announces Mistico debut, Samoa Joe title match for upcoming AEW TV showsFirst up there is Samoa Joe defending the ROH world television title this Saturday night (Oct. 14) on Collision against Willie Mack. This match joins a card that already includes TNT Champion ...
Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack Announced For 10/14 AEW Collision, Updated CardSamoa Joe will defend his Ring of Honor World Television Championship against Willie Mack on AEW Collision this Saturday. All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan announced on social media this ...
AEW SamoaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Samoa