AEW: Samoa Joe affronterà Willie Mack a Collision il 14 ottobre. (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Il presidente di All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, ha annunciato sui social media che Samoa Joe sarà in azione questo sabato sera ad AEW Collision. La Samoan Submission Machine difenderà il suo titolo televisivo Ring of Honor contro Willie Mack. This Saturday, 10/14Toledo, OhioSaturday Night #AEWCollisionOn @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CTROH World Television Title@SamoaJoe vs @Willie MackTwo powerful forces will collide when Samoa Joe makes his 15th defense of the ROH World TV Title vs Willie Mack in Toledo on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OtBksoEBx2— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023 Il match si aggiunge alla card di Collision a un altro incontro titolato, quello ...
AEW Dynamite Report 20/09/2023 - Grand Slam, MJF vs Samoa Joe!  Tuttowrestling

MJF batte Samoa Joe a AEW Dynamite Grand Slam  The Shield Of Wrestling

Tony Khan announces Mistico debut, Samoa Joe title match for upcoming AEW TV shows

First up there is Samoa Joe defending the ROH world television title this Saturday night (Oct. 14) on Collision against Willie Mack. This match joins a card that already includes TNT Champion ...

Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack Announced For 10/14 AEW Collision, Updated Card

Samoa Joe will defend his Ring of Honor World Television Championship against Willie Mack on AEW Collision this Saturday. All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan announced on social media this ...
