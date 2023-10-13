AEW Rampage 13 10 23 Anteprima

(Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) “DYNAMITE: TITLE TUESDAY” è stata una serata storica nella AEW. La “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland ha fatto il suo trionfante debutto sul ring contro Luchasaurus, portando a una situazione estrema la sua faida contro l’attuale campione ed ex-amico Christian Cage. Inoltre, i fans della AEW hanno assistito all’incoronazione di due nuovi campioni, con Orange Cassidy che ha riconquistato l’AEW International Championship e Hikaru Shida che ha fatto lo stesso con l’AEW Women’s World Championship! Questa notte,riprende l’azione da dove DYNAMITE l’ha lasciata, presentando un match a squadre Trios che vedrà Garcia, Menard e Parker affrontare Brother Zay e The Hardys. Inoltre, avremo Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta, Skye Blue contro Emi Sakura e The Blackpool Combat Club affronterà The Gates of Agony! TRIOS ACTION… La scorsa settimana, in un 8-Man Tag ...

