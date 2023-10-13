Red Dead Redemption per Nintendo Switch e PS4 nei negoziMicrosoft accoglie Activision Blizzard nel team XboxIL GRINCH: AVVENTURE NATALIZIE È ORA DISPONIBILERAFAEL LEAO “EA SPORTS FC PLAYER OF THE MONTH” DI SETTEMBREFall of the Lich King ora disponibile su Wrath ClassicGTA Online: dai la caccia ai fantasmi con la nuova Albany BrighamTransformers Earthspark Expedition RecensioneTRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – IN MISSIONE ARRIVA OGGI SU PC E CONSOLEDoctor Who arriva in Magic: The GatheringXbox annuncia l'Xbox Series S - Starter BundleUltime Blog

AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage 13/10/23 Anteprima (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) “DYNAMITE: TITLE TUESDAY” è stata una serata storica nella AEW. La “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland ha fatto il suo trionfante debutto sul ring contro Luchasaurus, portando a una situazione estrema la sua faida contro l’attuale campione ed ex-amico Christian Cage. Inoltre, i fans della AEW hanno assistito all’incoronazione di due nuovi campioni, con Orange Cassidy che ha riconquistato l’AEW International Championship e Hikaru Shida che ha fatto lo stesso con l’AEW Women’s World Championship! Questa notte, Rampage riprende l’azione da dove DYNAMITE l’ha lasciata, presentando un match a squadre Trios che vedrà Garcia, Menard e Parker affrontare Brother Zay e The Hardys. Inoltre, avremo Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta, Skye Blue contro Emi Sakura e The Blackpool Combat Club affronterà The Gates of Agony! TRIOS ACTION… La scorsa settimana, in un 8-Man Tag ...
