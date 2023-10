AEW | I post social di Tony Khan non sono sottoposti ad alcuna procedura di approvazione interna

AEW: Debutto vincente per Copeland, nel post match caos totale con diverse fazioni coinvolte Zona Wrestling

Samuray Del Sol farà ritorno a IMPACT nei tapings TV post BFG World Wrestling

Khan, who has helped built AEW up from the ground since its formation in 2019, has seemed to target WWE since entering the wrestling business, making his own their biggest competitor.Former WWE Superstar Mistico will be making his AEW debut next week on AEW Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce Mistico's debut. The ex-Superstar will face Rocky Romero for ...