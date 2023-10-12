WWE: La Family prima di tutto, Braun Strowman trascorre del tempo coi figli di Bray Wyatt (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) L’improvvisa scomparsa di Bray Wyatt, a soli 36 anni, ha scosso i fan e tutto il mondo del wrestling. Il tempo guarisce tutte le ferite, ma non è ancora passato molto dalla dipartita di Bray, motivo per cui la sua famiglia sta vivendo un periodo difficile da superare ogni giorno. Nonostante ciò, la famiglia di Wyatt continua a ricevere un sacco di sostegno da parte di coloro che erano vicini a Bray, tra cui Braun Strowman. Uncle Braun Alexie Offerman, madre di Jojo Offerman, ha caricato su Instagram diversi video dei figli di Bray Wyatt, Knash Sixx e Hyrie Von, che si divertono con loro ‘zio Braun‘ al Disney Junior Concert: ...Leggi su zonawrestling
