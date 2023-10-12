Tower of Fantasy 3.3: Le novità del nuovo aggiornamento (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) Level Infinite e Hotta Studio hanno svelato nuovi dettagli sul tanto atteso aggiornamento “A Sword Dance of Ice”, l’espansione imminente di Tower of Fantasy che farà il suo debutto il 24 ottobre. Questa volta, i giocatori si troveranno di fronte a una sfida epica mentre esplorano la tundra invernale di Marshville, un tempo fiorente e ora afflitta dalla più imponente invasione delle Tenebre mai vista prima. Tower of Fantasy si aggiorna con tante novità Al centro di questa avventura si trova la maestosa Marshville Mansion, sede del capo delle Guardie di Baihu e di altre importanti istituzioni affiliate. Con i cittadini di Marshville che affrontano ambienti ostili e battaglie ardue, il governo statale operante qui ha un ruolo di responsabilità cruciale. Inoltre, i punti focali di ...Leggi su gamerbrain
Golden Joystick Awards: aperte le votazioni per i GOTY 2023, tutti i candidati
A Sword Dance of Ice - Tower of Fantasy 3.4 Adds New Story, Tough New Boss, and a Land Turned By DarknessThe next Tower of Fantasy update, "A Sword Dance of Ice", brings us to the most-severely affected place by the Darkness, with a formidable boss, and new zones and story. coming October 24th.
