Tower of Fantasy: A Sword Dance of Ice è in arrivo con l'update 3.3Diablo IV - novità in arrivo con le patch 1.2.0 2 e 1.2.1JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH sarà disponibile dal 2 febbraioEA SPORTS FC SI ESPANDE EA SPORTS FC 24 INSERISCE NEL TOTW4 OLIVIER GIROUD COME PORTIEREOpera - nuovi strumenti innovativi per AriaCaffé Trombetta punta sul digitaleCisco e NetHope: proteggono gli Operatori Umanitari dai criminali ...Mister Pella Pazzo come è morto il tiktoker napoletano?Copertine Disney Olocausto e 11 settembre : falsi poster di cartoni ...Ultime Blog

Tower of Fantasy 3 3 | Le novità del nuovo aggiornamento

Tower Fantasy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gamerbrain©

zazoom
Autore : gamerbrain Commenta
Tower of Fantasy 3.3: Le novità del nuovo aggiornamento (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) Level Infinite e Hotta Studio hanno svelato nuovi dettagli sul tanto atteso aggiornamento “A Sword Dance of Ice”, l’espansione imminente di Tower of Fantasy che farà il suo debutto il 24 ottobre. Questa volta, i giocatori si troveranno di fronte a una sfida epica mentre esplorano la tundra invernale di Marshville, un tempo fiorente e ora afflitta dalla più imponente invasione delle Tenebre mai vista prima. Tower of Fantasy si aggiorna con tante novità Al centro di questa avventura si trova la maestosa Marshville Mansion, sede del capo delle Guardie di Baihu e di altre importanti istituzioni affiliate. Con i cittadini di Marshville che affrontano ambienti ostili e battaglie ardue, il governo statale operante qui ha un ruolo di responsabilità cruciale. Inoltre, i punti focali di ...
Leggi su gamerbrain
Advertising
  • Tower Fantasy

    Tower of Fantasy : Tante novità con l’aggiornamento 3.2

  • Tower Fantasy

    Tower of Fantasy arriva su PlayStation con una ricompensa GRATIS

  • Tower Fantasy

    Tower of Fantasy : L’Avventura Prosegue con l’Update Midsummer Merriment

  • Tower Fantasy

    The Tower : in arrivo un nuovo fantasy con Bella Thorne

  • Tower Fantasy

    The Tower : Bella Thorne e Jack Kilmer protagonisti di un fantasy incentrato sulle sirene

  • Tower Fantasy

    Tower of Fantasy : Il free to play MMO arriva su PlayStation

Golden Joystick Awards: aperte le votazioni per i GOTY 2023, tutti i candidati

...Deck ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Samsung 990 PRO Miglior gioco indie Dave the Diver Pizza Tower ...2 VR F1 23 VR The Light Brigade Gioco più atteso Death Stranding 2 Star Wars Outlaws Final Fantasy VII ...

A Sword Dance of Ice - Tower of Fantasy 3.4 Adds New Story, Tough New Boss, and a Land Turned By Darkness  MMORPG.com

Tower of Fantasy - Official Version 3.3: A Sword Dance of Ice - New ...  IGN

Tower of Fantasy 3.3: Le novità del nuovo aggiornamento

Level Infinite e Hotta Studio hanno svelato nuovi dettagli sul tanto atteso aggiornamento "A Sword Dance of Ice", l'espansione imminente di Tower of Fantasy ...

A Sword Dance of Ice - Tower of Fantasy 3.4 Adds New Story, Tough New Boss, and a Land Turned By Darkness

The next Tower of Fantasy update, "A Sword Dance of Ice", brings us to the most-severely affected place by the Darkness, with a formidable boss, and new zones and story. coming October 24th.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tower Fantasy
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Tower Fantasy Tower Fantasy novità nuovo aggiornamento