The Wicker Man (1973). L'isola del profano (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) Recensione, trama, cast e dove vederlo del film horror The Wicker Man (1973), un vero e proprio cult di genere della settima arte per la regia di Hardy.
The Wicker Man - il celebre horror inglese per la prima volta in Italia : tutti i segreti della limited edition
The Wicker Man, il celebre horror inglese per la prima volta in Italia: tutti i segreti della limited edition... la collana horror di Plaion, a 50 anni dalla sua uscita è arrivato finalmente per la prima volta assoluta in Italia un caposaldo del cinema horror inglese datato 1973, The Wicker Man , diretto da ...
