Southeast Asia and India slated to be luxury beauty' s most lucrative growth markets in Asia Pacific | latest report by LUXASIA and Kearney finds

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia and India slated to be luxury beauty's most lucrative growth markets in Asia Pacific, latest report by LUXASIA and Kearney finds (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Global consultancy Kearney and LUXAsia, the leading omnichannel brand-builder in Asia Pacific, recently released a whitepaper titled "Unlocking hyper-growth in Asia's luxury beauty landscape", highlighting the opportunities, challenges and solutions for luxury brands in Asia. It reveals that Southeast Asia (SEA) and India are poised to be the next "gold rush" in luxury beauty, reaching a market potential of US$7.6 billion by 2026, with a projected 11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.1 This strong ...
Masdar Launches UAE's first utility scale wind project with breakthrough low wind speed Innovation

In Indonesia, Masdar is at the final stages of developing the Cirata Floating Solar Plant, Southeast Asia's largest floating solar plant. While earlier this year, the Sharjah Waste to Energy plant in ...

Transboundary haze returns to endanger public health in Southeast ...  Envirotech Online

Breaking the Vicious Cycle of Haze and Climate Change in ...  Fulcrum.sg

Who is Renuka Jagtiani, new Forbes India rich list entrant with 39,921 crore wealth

He forayed into businesses like fashion, electronics, furniture and budget hotels in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The group currently runs over 2200 stores in 21 countries. The company Renuka ...

Thailand seeks auto R&D investment to keep EV momentum going

Thailand will provide incentives and tax breaks for carmakers setting up electric vehicle research and development centres, as it seeks to build on early success as a regional EV frontrunner, a ...
