Phoenix Tower International to acquire NOVEC GmbH in Germany (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) - The Leading Telecom Infrastructure Company expands its Footprint in Germany BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Finanziamento da 1,2 miliardi a Phoenix Tower International AziendaBanca
Allen & Overy nel finanziamento multi-giurisdizionale da 1,2 miliardi a Phoenix Tower InternationalAllen & Overy ha assistito il pool di banche - arrangers, lenders e hedging banks – nel nuovo finanziamento per un importo di 1,2 miliardi in Europa a Phoenix Tower International. Il finanziamento con ...
