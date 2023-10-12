Xbox annuncia l'Xbox Series S - Starter BundleEvento Collezione Alter ego di Apex LegendsSociable Soccer 24 uscirà su Steam e SwitchConan il Barbaro Free Text Adventure ContestDRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 aggiornamento gratuitoForza Motorsport' corre ora su GeForce NOWHaunted House di Atari è ora disponibile su tutte le piattaformTwin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition è ora disponibile su ...IL NUOVO CLUEDO CONSPIRACY VA IN TOURWorld of Warcraft: raccolti 1,5 milioni di dollari per BlueCheck e ...Ultime Blog

Only Murders in the Building 4 si farà: i primi dettagli sulla nuova stagione (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) Only Murders in the Building proseguirà con una quarta stagione: Hulu ha ufficialmente rinnovato la serie per un altro capitolo. Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez torneranno a indossare i rispettivi panni di Charles, Oliver e Mabel, il trio di investigatori protagonista della serie comedy gialla. In concomitanza con l’uscita dell’ultimo episodio della terza stagione, Hulu ha sganciato un’importante notizia: Only Murders in the Building 4 si farà. La serie, che nel corso dell’ultimo capitolo distribuito ha assistito anche all’ingresso di Meryl Streep, proseguirà con nuove indagini, condotte ancora una volta da Charles, Oliver e Mabel. A rivestirne di nuovo i panni saranno rispettivamente Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena ...
Disney+ rinnova Only Murders in the Building per una quarta Stagione

Disney+ ha annunciato ufficialmente il rinnovo della popolare serie originale comedy Only Murders in the Building per una quarta stagione . Questa notizia arriva in seguito al grande successo della terza stagione, che ha ricevuto ottime recensioni dopo il debutto lo scorso agosto ed è ...

Only Murders in the Building 4, annunciata la nuova stagione della serie tv  Sky Tg24

Only murders in the building avrà la sua quarta stagione  Agenzia ANSA

