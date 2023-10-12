NEW STRATEGY NEW TECHNOLOGY : FOTON BRAND REJUVENATION & ALL-NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCH (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) - BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On October 11th, FOTON held its global BRAND REJUVENATION &; ALL-NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCH event in Changsha, China. 63 Distributors, customers and media representing 22 countries worldwide came together to witness the event. They also had the opportunity to experience FOTON Super Truck Plant, which has the world-class intelligent manufacturing processes. On August 28th, 2023, FOTON embarked on the fourth BRAND REJUVENATION journey in China. This event marked a significant expansion of its new BRAND STRATEGY to the global stage, concentrating on achieving the "Dual Carbon" STRATEGY with a target to peak carbon emissions by 2028 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
