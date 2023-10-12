Francesco Pio Maimone è stato ucciso per una scarpa sporca!Incidente Autostrada A1 oggi : tir sbanda e finisce contromanoPerché è finita tra Gemma e Maurizio a Uomini e Donne?Michelle Hunziker e Trussardi insieme per la figlia SolePiù famoso di Fagioli! Un altro calciatore coinvolto nel caso ...Ecco i concorrenti vip de Il Mercante in Fiera : Anticipazioni del ...Ascolti TV Mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023 : Successo per il Finale di ...Il brutto periodo di Belen Rodriguez : ecco perchèFirenze, Pensionato di 91 anni aggredito : Nessuno lo ha aiutato!ATP : Mattia Bellucci, colpi da campioneUltime Blog

Midea RAC Thailand Factory delivered 1 Millionth AC Set | Opening a New Chapter in Smart Manufacturing

Midea RAC

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Midea RAC Thailand Factory delivered 1 Millionth AC Set, Opening a New Chapter in Smart Manufacturing (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On October 10, themed "Innovating for the Future", Midea RAC Global Customer Conference & Delivery Ceremony of the Millionth Set of Midea RAC Thailand Factory was held in Thailand. The Provincial Governor of Chonburi, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Director General of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), as well as Midea RAC's President, other executives and representatives of global customers attended the ceremony. Midea RAC Factory in Chonburi, Thailand, which cost over USD 137 million, has produced its Millionth unit within less than one year after its launch in ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Midea RAC Thailand Factory delivered 1 Millionth AC Set, Opening ...  PR Newswire

1 ...  

Midea RAC Thailand Factory delivered 1 Millionth AC Set, Opening a New Chapter in Smart Manufacturing

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, themed 'Innovating for the Future', Midea RAC Global Customer Conference & Delivery Ceremony of the Millionth Set of Midea RAC Thailand ...

Neoss® Group receives EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certifications for implants and abutments

Neoss Group, a leading innovator in dental implant solutions, is proud to announce that it has received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification by its Notified Body, the BSI Group, the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Midea RAC
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Midea RAC Midea Thailand Factory delivered Millionth