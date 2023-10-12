Midea RAC Thailand Factory delivered 1 Millionth AC Set, Opening a New Chapter in Smart Manufacturing (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On October 10, themed "Innovating for the Future", Midea RAC Global Customer Conference & Delivery Ceremony of the Millionth Set of Midea RAC Thailand Factory was held in Thailand. The Provincial Governor of Chonburi, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Director General of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), as well as Midea RAC's President, other executives and representatives of global customers attended the ceremony. Midea RAC Factory in Chonburi, Thailand, which cost over USD 137 million, has produced its Millionth unit within less than one year after its launch in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
