Kavalan Returns to Whisky Live Paris | Unveiling Exclusive Whiskies for the French Market

Kavalan Returns

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Taiwan's leading Whisky distillery is thrilled to announce its continued presence at this year's Whisky Live Paris (Oct 21- 23), following its return in 2021 after a one-year absence due to the pandemic. Guests will have the Exclusive opportunity to savour Whiskies, specially curated for the discerning French Market, at the booth this year: Ms. Aurora Chang, Kavalan Regional Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the French Market's resurgence amid the return of social gatherings and on-trade activities. "Throughout the pandemic, Kavalan strategically boosted sales with cocktails-friendly options like the Kavalan Distillery Select ...
Kavalan Returns to Whisky Live Paris, Unveiling Exclusive Whiskies for the French Market

Ms. Aurora Chang, Kavalan Regional Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the French market's resurgence amid the return of social gatherings and on-trade activities. "Throughout the pandemic, Kavalan ...
