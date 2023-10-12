IL NUOVO CLUEDO CONSPIRACY VA IN TOURWorld of Warcraft: raccolti 1,5 milioni di dollari per BlueCheck e ...Certideal sfata falsi miti e leggende sui ricondizionatiMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023Creative Live! Meet 4K: la webcam definitivaCelly al Gitex Global 2023Anna Da Vià muore a 33 anni : era stata dimessa al pronto soccorsoFrancesco Pio Maimone è stato ucciso per una scarpa sporca!Incidente Autostrada A1 oggi : tir sbanda e finisce contromanoPerché è finita tra Gemma e Maurizio a Uomini e Donne?Ultime Blog

Infosys | Highest ever large and mega deal wins with TCV of $7 7 billion lay solid foundation for future

Infosys : Highest ever large and mega deal wins with TCV of $7.7 billion lay solid foundation for future (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) Q2 growth at 2.3% sequentially with resilient margins of 21.2%. Revenue guidance revised to 1.0%- 2.5% BENGALURU, India, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $4,718 million in Q2 revenues with year-on-year growth of 2.5% and sequential growth of 2.3% in constant currency. large deal TCV for the quarter was $7.7 billion, with net new of 48%. Operating margin for the quarter increased by 40 bps sequentially to 21.2%. Attrition declined further to 14.6%. FY24 revenue guidance revised to 1.0%-2.5% and operating margin guidance retained at 20%-22%. "We had our Highest large deals value at $7.7 ...
