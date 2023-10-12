Forza Motorsport' corre ora su GeForce NOWHaunted House di Atari è ora disponibile su tutte le piattaformTwin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition è ora disponibile su ...IL NUOVO CLUEDO CONSPIRACY VA IN TOURWorld of Warcraft: raccolti 1,5 milioni di dollari per BlueCheck e ...Certideal sfata falsi miti e leggende sui ricondizionatiMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023Creative Live! Meet 4K: la webcam definitivaCelly al Gitex Global 2023Anna Da Vià muore a 33 anni : era stata dimessa al pronto soccorsoUltime Blog

Huawei Launches Six F5.5G Technical Upgrades to Improve Network Capabilities and Create a Positive Business Cycle (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

During UBBF 2023, Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei's Optical Business Product Line, delivered a keynote speech at the Green All-Optical Network Summit on "F5.5G Innovation, Accelerating New Growth". Based on the analysis of the connectivity upgrade requirements brought by thriving gigabit Networks and deterministic 10Gbps experiences in the future, Huawei has released six Technical Upgrades for striding to F5.5G. These Upgrades will aim to promote the overall Improvement of experience, architecture, and efficiency, thereby helping operators accelerate the Positive Business Cycle and achieve Business success during the smooth ...
