Huawei and Industry Partners Set Sail for Global RedCap Commercial Release

Huawei and Industry Partners Set Sail for Global RedCap Commercial Release (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

At the Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) 2023, Huawei and its Industry Partners Released the latest Commercial RedCap achievements, demonstrating that RedCap has entered large-scale Commercial use worldwide. This marks a key milestone of the RedCap Industry. Currently, more than 10 carriers from seven countries across the globe have piloted Commercial RedCap. The RedCap connections are expected to exceed 100 million in the next three years, consolidating a new foundation for digital connections that drives the development of new 5G applications. As a lightweight 5G technology, defined in 3GPP ...
