Halloween Pills | L’esorcista | gli anni Settanta e i capolavori

(Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) Per questo secondo episodio dinon possiamo non parlare di quello che è, con tutta probabilità, il film horror più importante della storia del cinema:. Uscito il 26 dicembre 1973,è, senza ombra di dubbio, uno spartiacque nel panorama cinematografico. È stato quello che 2001: Odissea nello spazio è stato per la fantascienza. Proprio come ha fatto Heros di David Bowie con il rock,ha sdoganato il genere, l’ha reso alto e fatto capire che, anche attraverso l’orrore, si poteva parlare di tematiche profonde attraverso la paura. Si poteva parlare di religione, di disagio giovanile e interiore, di ribellione e lutto. Tutto attraverso il messaggio che la paura non era un mezzo per film da serie B. ma un tramite, un medium che ti porta ad esplorare l’io più ...

Rhode Island Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Role in ... Department of Justice (.gov)

Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs hidden in toys, Halloween decorations KEYE

Ambreen Fatima Sheikh has been left in a vegetative state and has never woken up since she fell unconscious in July 2015 at the home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.A curated list of 25 of the best new movies streaming in October, including Haunted Mansion, Five Nights at Freddy's and Totally Killer.