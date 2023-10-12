GEOMETRIC FUTURE: in arrivo il nuovo case M-ATX Model 2-ARK (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) L‘azienda GEOMETRIC FUTURE ha presentato nelle ultime ore il suo nuovissimo ed innovativo case M-ATX Model 2-ARK con 8 modalità di installazione Tra le caratteristiche principali ed innovative di case troviamo: Edizione Airflow con pannelli a rete su quattro lati L’edizione lusso con pannelli in vetro curvo 8 diverse modalità di installazione Spazio per la GPU di 350 mm, supporto per torri CPU da 172 mm Supporta doppi radiatori da 360 mm Supporta fino a 7 ventole da 120 mm Alloggiamenti per unità fino a 2 unità SSD da 2,5? o 1 unità HDD da 3,5 e 1 unità SSD da 2,5?. Dettagli sul novo GEOMETRIC FUTURE case M-ATX Model 2-ARK GEOMETRIC FUTURE, un innovativo marchio di componenti per PC, ...Leggi su tuttotek
