GEEKOM Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023)
In 2023, GEEKOM, a pioneering band in the Mini PC industry, proudly Celebrates its 20th Anniversary and looks ahead to a shared future of technological brilliance. Founded in 2003 in Taiwan, GEEKOM embarked on a journey fueled by a passion for technology and a commitment to research and development. Over the past 20 years, it has cultivated invaluable expertise and amassed a wealth of core technologies. In 2010, GEEKOM shifted its focus to Mini PCs, igniting a 13-year journey of continuous technological advancement. Today, GEEKOM stands as a global leader, with over 3 million users and products sold in over 130 countries. GEEKOM's commitment to innovation is exemplified by its mastery of over 300 core patented ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
