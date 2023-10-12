Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) - TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/In 2023,, a pioneering band in the Mini PC industry, proudlyitsand looks ahead to a shared future of technological brilliance. Founded in 2003 in Taiwan,embarked on a journey fueled by a passion for technology and a commitment to research and development. Over the past 20 years, it has cultivated invaluable expertise and amassed a wealth of core technologies. In 2010,shifted its focus to Mini PCs, igniting a 13-year journey of continuous technological advancement. Today,stands as a global leader, with over 3 million users and products sold in over 130 countries.'s commitment to innovation is exemplified by its mastery of over 300 core patented ...