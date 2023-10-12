IL NUOVO CLUEDO CONSPIRACY VA IN TOURWorld of Warcraft: raccolti 1,5 milioni di dollari per BlueCheck e ...Certideal sfata falsi miti e leggende sui ricondizionatiMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023Creative Live! Meet 4K: la webcam definitivaCelly al Gitex Global 2023Anna Da Vià muore a 33 anni : era stata dimessa al pronto soccorsoFrancesco Pio Maimone è stato ucciso per una scarpa sporca!Incidente Autostrada A1 oggi : tir sbanda e finisce contromanoPerché è finita tra Gemma e Maurizio a Uomini e Donne?Ultime Blog

GEEKOM Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) - TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

In 2023, GEEKOM, a pioneering band in the Mini PC industry, proudly Celebrates its 20th Anniversary and looks ahead to a shared future of technological brilliance. Founded in 2003 in Taiwan, GEEKOM embarked on a journey fueled by a passion for technology and a commitment to research and development. Over the past 20 years, it has cultivated invaluable expertise and amassed a wealth of core technologies. In 2010, GEEKOM shifted its focus to Mini PCs, igniting a 13-year journey of continuous technological advancement. Today, GEEKOM stands as a global leader, with over 3 million users and products sold in over 130 countries. GEEKOM's commitment to innovation is exemplified by its mastery of over 300 core patented ...
... GEEKOM PCFacebook: GEEKOM Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241159/GEEKOM.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/geekom - celebrates - its - 20th - ...

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, GEEKOM, a pioneering band in the Mini PC industry, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary and looks ahead to a shared future of technological brilliance ...
