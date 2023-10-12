Become an IVS 2024 exhibitor! (Di giovedì 12 ottobre 2023) As IVS exhibitor you will gain visibility and meet industry key players. You will also be entitled to get many special benefits: – Increase and maximize your visibility through the official IVS communication channels and its global Community. – Dedicated technical support to your booth throughout the event. – Free shuttle service connecting the city centre, airport and train station to the exhibition centre. – Invitation to IVS exclusive Gala Dinner. – Free parking, providing ease and convenience for your access to IVS. – Support in organizing company events, speeches, presentations, and networking activities inside the exhibition center or in other locations of the province. – Organizers dedicated budget to invite key players, buyers, end users and decision-makers recommended by the IVS steering committee. – Free conferences, technical training and workshops for your team and ...Leggi su bergamonews
