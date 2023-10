AEW | Christian Cage non le manda a dire a The Judment Day!

AEW, Christian Cage e la frecciatina al Judgment Day: ecco cosa ha ... World Wrestling

AEW: Settimana prossima sarà TNT Title Match, Christian attende il suo avversario dal prossimo Dynamite Zona Wrestling

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, made his AEW debut at AEW WrestleDream, where he confronted his former tag team partner, TNT Champion Christian Cage. The two stars have been feuding ever since.Danielson will be challenging Christian Cage for the TBS Championship this Saturday on AEW Collision. The post Bryan Danielson Agreed To Wrestle In Mexico Before Injury, Claims Konnan appeared first ...