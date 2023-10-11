WWE: Undertaker chiude NXT mandando KO l’auto-proclamato “Badass” Bron Breakker (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Una serata (notte in Italia) incredibile per i fan di wrestling, con NXT e Dynamite andate in onda nello stesso giorno e slot orario dopo tanto tempo e per l’occasione con due scritture praticamente degne di un PPV. Gli annunci per il terzo show della WWE sono fioccati a partire dalla scorsa settimana e diverse top-star sono apparse ad NXT stanotte, compresa la leggenda The Undertaker che ha chiuso in grande stile la puntata subito dopo il main event tra Carmelo Hayes e Bron Breakker. L’American Bad Ass al Performance Center! Il main event è stato un ottimo match di chiusura, John Cena all’angolo di Carmelo Hayes, mentre al fianco di Bron Breakker c’era Paul Heyman. Dopo una dura battaglia a trionfare è stato Melo, anche grazie ad un piccolo aiuto di Cena che poi è stato costretto da Solo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
