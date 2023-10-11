Opera - nuovi strumenti innovativi per AriaCaffé Trombetta punta sul digitaleCisco e NetHope: proteggono gli Operatori Umanitari dai criminali ...Mister Pella Pazzo come è morto il tiktoker napoletano?Copertine Disney Olocausto e 11 settembre : falsi poster di cartoni ...Video di presentazione EA SPORTS UFC 5Omicidio Willy Duarte : La sentenza di condanna ai fratelli BianchiMaria Esposito di Mare Fuori ha un nuovo amoreDavid Beckham ha un disturbo ossessivoSophie tradita da Alessandro Basciano? Ci sono tante cose che non ...Ultime Blog

WWE: A Crown Jewel non sarà presente Brock Lesnar (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Il 4 novembre di quest’anno si terrà Crown Jewel, PLE che si svolge annualmente in Arabia Saudita. Precedentemente era arrivata la conferma della presenza di John Cena allo show, ma ora viene anche rivelato che Brock Lesnar non prenderà parte al PLE. L’ultimo match di Lesnar risale a SummerSlam dove aveva affrontato Cody Rhodes. Siccome la WWE non ha PLE nel mese di Dicembre, rimane solo Survivor Series come PLE del 2023 dove Lesnar potrebbe presentarsi. Per ora non ci sono aggiornamenti riguardo una sua possibile presenza, ma alcuni report suggeriscono che probabilmente il Beast Incarnate resterà in pausa fino alla fine del 2023.
