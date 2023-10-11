Opera - nuovi strumenti innovativi per AriaCaffé Trombetta punta sul digitaleCisco e NetHope: proteggono gli Operatori Umanitari dai criminali ...Mister Pella Pazzo come è morto il tiktoker napoletano?Copertine Disney Olocausto e 11 settembre : falsi poster di cartoni ...Video di presentazione EA SPORTS UFC 5Omicidio Willy Duarte : La sentenza di condanna ai fratelli BianchiMaria Esposito di Mare Fuori ha un nuovo amoreDavid Beckham ha un disturbo ossessivoSophie tradita da Alessandro Basciano? Ci sono tante cose che non ...Ultime Blog

Pixel Thermometer | l’app esclusiva per Google Pixel 8 Pro | è ora sul Play Store

Pixel Thermometer

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

zazoom
Autore : tuttoandroid Commenta
Pixel Thermometer, l’app esclusiva per Google Pixel 8 Pro, è ora sul Play Store (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Google ha pubblicato sul Play Store l'app "Pixel Thermometer", necessaria per sfruttare il sensore di temperatura del Google Pixel 8 Pro. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising

Google Pixel 8 Pro launched with thermometer and seven years of updates  The Guardian

The Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor won’t tell you your body ...  The Verge

Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Can this model convert a die-hard Apple fan

Can this model convert a die-hard Apple fan - The brand has produced a high-powered device with some very interesting developments ...

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 8 Pro Drop Test: Who Wins Round 2

Google's new Pixel 8 Pro is put through drop and scratch test and here's how it performs compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Pixel Thermometer Pixel Thermometer l’app esclusiva Google