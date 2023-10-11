Opera - nuovi strumenti innovativi per AriaCaffé Trombetta punta sul digitaleCisco e NetHope: proteggono gli Operatori Umanitari dai criminali ...Mister Pella Pazzo come è morto il tiktoker napoletano?Copertine Disney Olocausto e 11 settembre : falsi poster di cartoni ...Video di presentazione EA SPORTS UFC 5Omicidio Willy Duarte : La sentenza di condanna ai fratelli BianchiMaria Esposito di Mare Fuori ha un nuovo amoreDavid Beckham ha un disturbo ossessivoSophie tradita da Alessandro Basciano? Ci sono tante cose che non ...Ultime Blog

MarshBerry Acquires IMAS Corporate Finance

MarshBerry Acquires

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
MarshBerry Acquires IMAS Corporate Finance (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Expanding MarshBerry's global reach by acquiring leading U.K. M&A operation. WOODMERE, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms proudly announced today that it has acquired IMAS Corporate Finance LLP (IMAS). IMAS is a leading M&A advisory firm in the United Kingdom (UK) insurance and wealth segments and has been owned by its partners since 1992. The partners at IMAS remain integral to MarshBerry post closing as leaders, advisors and stockholders. The partnership further builds its global reach while continuing to offer unmatched local expertise in North America and Europe. MarshBerry now has regional offices across the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
  • MarshBerry Acquires

    MarshBerry Acquires IMAS Corporate Finance

MarshBerry Acquires IMAS Corporate Finance  PR Newswire

MarshBerry acquires Imas as it looks to fill 'geographic hole' in UK  Insurance Times

MarshBerry Acquires IMAS Corporate Finance

Expanding MarshBerry's global reach by acquiring leading U.K. M&A operation.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : MarshBerry Acquires MarshBerry Acquires IMAS Corporate Finance