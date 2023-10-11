MarshBerry Acquires IMAS Corporate Finance (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Expanding MarshBerry's global reach by acquiring leading U.K. M&A operation. WOODMERE, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms proudly announced today that it has acquired IMAS Corporate Finance LLP (IMAS). IMAS is a leading M&A advisory firm in the United Kingdom (UK) insurance and wealth segments and has been owned by its partners since 1992. The partners at IMAS remain integral to MarshBerry post closing as leaders, advisors and stockholders. The partnership further builds its global reach while continuing to offer unmatched local expertise in North America and Europe. MarshBerry now has regional offices across the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
