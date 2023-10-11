Intel Releases First Wi-Fi 7 Driver for Windows 11 | What You Need to Know

(Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023)has ushered in a new era in Wi-Fi technology with the release of their veryWi-Fi 7s designed explicitly for11. This marks a significant milestone as it introduces support for’s Wi-Fi 7 hardware products.’s New in the Wi-Fis … ?

... powered by the® Celeron ® J6412 processor, provide at Least 73% more CPU ... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news -/iei - announces - affordable - light - industry - panel - pcs - ...

Intel releases its first Windows 11 driver for its new Wi-Fi 7 hardware Neowin

Intel lancia finalmente la scheda grafica discreta Arc A580 Matrice Digitale

Qualcomm has vowed to revolutionise the next generation of PCs with its newly branded Snapdragon X system-on-chips, setting the stage for a new level of competition against Intel, AMD and Apple as ...The update enhances performance and stability, specifically for Intel Arc GPUs, and fixes a bug in the Echoes of the Past quest that was hindering player progression. Bethesda plans to support ...