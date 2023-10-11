Inbar Lieberman, l?eroina di Israele (responsabile della sicurezza): a 25 anni uccide i terroristi e salva il villaggio dall?assalto (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Si chiama Inbar Lieberman, ha solo 25 anni, e per Israele è già un?eroina. La giovane, infatti, ha coordinato la resistenza nel suo kibbutz ed è riuscita a impedire che i...Leggi su ilmessaggero
la storia di inbar lieberman, 25enne israeliana che ha salvato il kibbutz nir am dall'attacco di...DAGONEWS inbar lieberman 2 Inbar Lieberman, 25enne israeliana, ha guidato un gruppo armato formato da 12 agenti speciali in uno scontro a fuoco che ha portato all'uccisione di più di due dozzine di terroristi ...
