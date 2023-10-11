Tower of Fantasy: A Sword Dance of Ice è in arrivo con l'update 3.3Diablo IV - novità in arrivo con le patch 1.2.0 2 e 1.2.1JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH sarà disponibile dal 2 febbraioEA SPORTS FC SI ESPANDE EA SPORTS FC 24 INSERISCE NEL TOTW4 OLIVIER GIROUD COME PORTIEREOpera - nuovi strumenti innovativi per AriaCaffé Trombetta punta sul digitaleCisco e NetHope: proteggono gli Operatori Umanitari dai criminali ...Mister Pella Pazzo come è morto il tiktoker napoletano?Copertine Disney Olocausto e 11 settembre : falsi poster di cartoni ...Ultime Blog

Inbar Lieberman | l?eroina di Israele responsabile della sicurezza | a 25 anni uccide i terroristi e salva il villaggio dall?assalto

Inbar Lieberman

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilmessaggero©

Autore : ilmessaggero Commenta
Inbar Lieberman, l?eroina di Israele (responsabile della sicurezza): a 25 anni uccide i terroristi e salva il villaggio dall?assalto (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Si chiama Inbar Lieberman, ha solo 25 anni, e per Israele è già un?eroina. La giovane, infatti, ha coordinato la resistenza nel suo kibbutz ed è riuscita a impedire che i...
la storia di inbar lieberman, 25enne israeliana che ha salvato il kibbutz nir am dall'attacco di...

DAGONEWS inbar lieberman 2 Inbar Lieberman, 25enne israeliana, ha guidato un gruppo armato formato da 12 agenti speciali in uno scontro a fuoco che ha portato all'uccisione di più di due dozzine di terroristi ...

Inbar Lieberman, l’eroina di Israele (responsabile della sicurezza): a 25 anni uccide i terroristi e salva il  ilmessaggero.it

The story of Inbar Lieberman and how she defended a Kibbutz amidst unprecedented Hamas attack  marca.com

Inbar Liberman hailed a hero for saving her kibbutz Nir Am from Hamas terrorists

This is the new heroine of Israel. Inbar Liberman’s quick thinking during the most critical time of the Hamas terrorist invasion on Saturday meant her kibbutz Nir Am was the only one close to the Gaza ...

Tragic hero Israeli guard, 19, killed by Hamas after she guns down three terrorists & single-handedly saves her comrades

Another brave Israeli woman was hailed as a hero after saving her entire community from blood-thirsty Hamas terrorists. Inbar Lieberman helped coordinate defensive measures to kill two dozen Hamas ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
