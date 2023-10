I glitter di Starmer e la Gran Bretagna che verrà Linkiesta.it

Il leader laburista Starmer contestato al congresso del partito: attivista gli lancia addosso dei brillantini… Il Fatto Quotidiano

Keir Starmer took to the stage in Liverpool ready to set out his argument for leading the country. He was ambushed by a glitter-throwing protester before he had begun, but shrugged it off with a line ...SBS acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of Country and their connections and continuous care for the skies, lands and waterways throughout Australia.