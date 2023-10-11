Fortnite 26.30: Via al Fortnitemares 2023 con tante novità (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) È giunto il momento di affrontare l’incubo che ha invaso l’Isola di Fortnite nel 2023. Kado Thorne, il vampiro oscuro, non può più seminare il terrore impunemente. È giunto il momento di mettere fine al suo regno di terrore, e tu sei l’unico specialista che può farlo! L’Arma del Cacciatore: Il Fucile Pesante a Paletti Preparati a brandire l’arma che segnerà la fine del regno di Thorne: il Fucile Pesante a Paletti. Trovalo nei forzieri, negli olo-forzieri e nel bottino a terra. Con questa potente arma, sconfiggere Thorne a Opulenza Oscura sarà solo l’inizio della tua epica caccia ai vampiri. La Lama Vampirica di Thorne: Un Tesoro Maledetto Dopo aver sconfitto Thorne, ti attende un tesoro unico: la Lama Vampirica di Thorne. Quest’arma magica ti permette di recuperare la tua salute a spese degli avversari. Trafiggi un nemico e vedrai la tua ...Leggi su gamerbrain
Fortnitemares 2023 Has Crept on the Fortnite BR Island! Fortnite
Fortnite update 26.30 patch notes kick off Fortnitemares 2023 event with new Halloween items The Mirror
Fortnite’s big UI update gets one reaction from players, and Epic won’t be happyThe updated design showcases game modes in large rectangular blocks with rounded edges, similar to streaming platforms. While it’s designed to be sleek, the Fortnite community sees it differently, ...
Is Michael Myers in FortniteTo get the Michael Myers skin in Fortnite, players will need to buy it from the shop. While the exact price is still unknown, it’s expected to cost somewhere between 1,500 to 2,500 VBucks, which works ...
