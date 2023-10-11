Bybit Applauds Max Verstappen’s Landmark Third F1 World Championship Victory (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 11 October 2023 – Bybit, the World’s Third most visited crypto exchange, extends its heartfelt congratulations to Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen on securing his Third Formula One World Championship title. Joining an esteemed group of drivers to have achieved three F1 titles, Verstappen’s name now sits alongside legends like Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, and Ayrton Senna. As he continues to etch his name in the annals of motorsport history, Verstappen stands poised to challenge quadruple champions Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on the all-time list. Bybit, known for its commitment to innovation, speed, and pushing boundaries, is immensely proud to have partnered ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
