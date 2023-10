AEW | International Championship – Jon Moxley infortunato | Orange Cassidy sostituisce e vince il titolo!

AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Risultati Live 10-10-2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

Orange Cassidy batte Rey Fenix a AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE brought more surprises to NXT with Jade Cargill pulling into the PC parking lot. She was welcomed by Shawn Michaels, and there was another unexpected moment backstage when Trick Williams hinted to ...AEW have revealed Chris Jericho was taken to hospital after suffering a shock loss to Powerhouse Hobbs. The WWE legend, who joined All Elite Wrestling when the rival promotion launched in 2019, ...