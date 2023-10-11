Suicidio Simone Mattarelli : Il dubbio de Le IeneIl cubo nero sull'autostrada A4 Cos'è? : Chiara Andreotti muore a 37 anni : Paralizzata dopo un'operazioneAnticipazioni Imma Tataranni ultima puntata 16 ottobreGianni Sperti di Uomini e Donne in tribunale : Minacce e PersecuzioniXbox annuncia la disponibilità di Forza Motorsport Offerte NVIDIA per il Prime AmazonLogitech presenta la tastiera ergonomica Wake KeysUn nuovo design per la console PS5PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS SU CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

AEW Intercontinental Championship | Rey Fenix vs Orange Cassidy | chi ha vinto?

AEW Intercontinental

AEW Intercontinental Championship: Rey Fenix vs Orange Cassidy, chi ha vinto? (Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Come anticipato su aewuniverse.com, Jon Moxley è stato sostituito all’ultimo minuto da Orange Cassidy a causa di un infortunio non del tutto smaltito. Il match di apertura di AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday ha prodotto forse l’esito più sorprendente della serata. A distanza di appena un mese, il titolo ha nuovamente cambiato detentore. Orange Cassidy ha vinto ed è diventato campione per la seconda volta. Nel suo primo regno ha detenuto il titolo per quasi un anno prima di perderlo contro Jon Moxley nel main event di ALL OUT ad inizio settembre. #ANDNEW!!Orange Cassidy did it! He’s now the first 2-time #AEW International Champion!Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@OrangeCassidy pic.twitter.com/rVLTdCbV0p— All Elite ...
