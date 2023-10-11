AEW Intercontinental Championship | Rey Fenix vs Orange Cassidy | chi ha vinto?

(Di mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023) Come anticipato su aewuniverse.com, Jon Moxley è stato sostituito all’ultimo minuto daa causa di un infortunio non del tutto smaltito. Il match di apertura di AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday ha prodotto forse l’esito più sorprendente della serata. A distanza di appena un mese, il titolo ha nuovamente cambiato detentore.haed è diventato campione per la seconda volta. Nel suo primo regno ha detenuto il titolo per quasi un anno prima di perderlo contro Jon Moxley nel main event di ALL OUT ad inizio settembre. #ANDNEW!!did it! He’s now the first 2-time #AEW International Champion!Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@pic.twitter.com/rVLTdCbV0p— All Elite ...

Billy Gunn is a multi-time tag team champion alongside a few different partners, with some standing out more than others.The most recent slew of cuts caught fans by surprise. Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, and Shelton Benjamin were just a few of the over 20 names let go.