WWE: Tegan Nox brilla ma The Man non sbaglia, difeso con successo l’NXT Championship (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) Dopo il rinvio dell’NXT Championship Match a causa del mancato ok medico di settimana scorsa nei confronti della campionessa Becky Lynch, ieri notte si è tenuto il tanto atteso incontro con Tegan Nox, in quel di Raw, con un risultato che non ha però sorriso alla sfidante. Nonostante l’ottimo match combattuto, la Nox ha dovuto cedere alla Disarm-Her, con The Man che è riuscita a mantenere con successo la cintura al termine di un incontro davvero combattuto, come potete vedere qui di seguito negli highlights dell’account Youtube WWE: Grazie a questo successo, Becky Lynch terrà dunque il titolo almeno fino ad Halloween Havoc, quando affronterà Lyra Valkyria, la nuova #1 Contender dopo la scorsa puntata di NXT. Il match tra le due si terrà nella prima delle due puntate a tema, che si terrà tra ...Leggi su zonawrestling
