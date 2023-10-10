HALLOWEEN 2023: TUTTI PAZZI PER MERCOLEDÌ ADDAMSEA SPORTS FC 24 - UNA NUOVA ERA DEL CALCIO GRAZIE AI FANItalia Riflessa: nuova campagna che celebra Xiaomi 13T SeriesPON - Wi-Fi 6 e digital learningI finalisti dell'edizione 2023 di Red Bull Indie ForgeAmazon Prime Day - le migliori offerte TRUSTAmazon Prime Day - sconti sui notebook MSINetatmo lancia la Serratura con Chiavi IntelligentiDyson dà una seconda vita ai suoi prodotti con Dyson RenewedAl via le offerte Xiaomi per la Festa delle Offerte PrimeUltime Blog

WWE | Tegan Nox brilla ma The Man non sbaglia | difeso con successo l’NXT Championship

WWE Tegan

WWE: Tegan Nox brilla ma The Man non sbaglia, difeso con successo l’NXT Championship (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) Dopo il rinvio dell’NXT Championship Match a causa del mancato ok medico di settimana scorsa nei confronti della campionessa Becky Lynch, ieri notte si è tenuto il tanto atteso incontro con Tegan Nox, in quel di Raw, con un risultato che non ha però sorriso alla sfidante. Nonostante l’ottimo match combattuto, la Nox ha dovuto cedere alla Disarm-Her, con The Man che è riuscita a mantenere con successo la cintura al termine di un incontro davvero combattuto, come potete vedere qui di seguito negli highlights dell’account Youtube WWE: Grazie a questo successo, Becky Lynch terrà dunque il titolo almeno fino ad Halloween Havoc, quando affronterà Lyra Valkyria, la nuova #1 Contender dopo la scorsa puntata di NXT. Il match tra le due si terrà nella prima delle due puntate a tema, che si terrà tra ...
