The Spiderwick Chronicles: Roku salva la serie prodotta per Disney+ (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) La serie The Spiderwick Chronicles, inizialmente prodotta per Disney+, verrà distribuita in streaming da The Roku Channel. The Spiderwick Chronicles, la serie prodotta da Disney+ che aveva rinunciato al progetto dopo la fine delle riprese, ha trovato una nuova casa. A distribuire gli episodi sarà The Roku Channel all'inizio del 2024. L'annuncio del destino della serie Roku, con un comunicato stampa, ha infatti annunciato di aver ottenuto i diritti in esclusiva per il mercato americano della serie The Spiderwick Chronicles. La prima stagione sarà composta da otto episodi. Brian Tannenbaum, responsabile ...
