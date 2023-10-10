The 2023 Centi-Millionaire Report: The Emergence of a New Class of Super-Rich (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) - LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
There are currently 28,420 Centi-Millionaires in the world, more than double the number 20 years ago, and an increase of 12% compared to this time last year, according to the 2023 Centi-Millionaire Report released today by wealth and investment migration advisors Henley & Partners and featuring exclusive data from global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth. This fast-growing global elite of highly influential Super-wealthy movers and shakers boast investable assets of USD 100 million or more. As outlined in the inaugural Report last year, at a country level, most Centi-Millionaires (or 'Centis') are concentrated in the USA (38%), ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 2023 Centi-Millionaire Report : The Emergence of a New Class of Super-Rich
