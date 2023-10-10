RISULTATI | SIW Tuesday Night System Episode #123 10 10 2023

(Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) Idella 123° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Youtube della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: Stryke Hellwig batte El Ghepardero Especial Colossal Contract MatchVittorio Bruni batte Swan per Squalifica e ottiene il Colossal Contract

I RISULTATI della 121° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Youtube della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: Tag Team MatchParadiso (Kevin Caio & Matt Cecil) battono L’Orda (RUST & Bjorn) Merak batte Liam Masset ...

I RISULTATI della 122° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Youtube della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: Capitan Fintus batte El G Steve Valentino batte Thunder Kid w/Bon Giovanni

SIW System #122: Maurizio Merluzzo torna sul ring per affrontare El G. Steve Valentino se la vede con Thunder Kid. Amici di The Shield Of Wrestling e del grande Wrestling Italiano, qui è Giacomo ...