RISULTATI: SIW Tuesday Night System Episode #123 10.10.2023 (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) I RISULTATI della 123° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Youtube della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: Stryke Hellwig batte El Ghepardero Especial Colossal Contract MatchVittorio Bruni batte Swan per Squalifica e ottiene il Colossal Contract Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
RISULTATI : SIW Tuesday Night System Episode #122 03.10.203
I RISULTATI della 122° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Youtube della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: Capitan Fintus batte El G Steve Valentino batte Thunder Kid w/Bon Giovanni
RISULTATI : SIW Tuesday Night System Episode #121 26.09.2023
I RISULTATI della 121° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Youtube della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: Tag Team MatchParadiso (Kevin Caio & Matt Cecil) battono L’Orda (RUST & Bjorn) Merak batte Liam Masset ...
SIW Colossal 2023 - Risultati dell'evento The Shield Of Wrestling
SIW Tuesday Night System #122 - Risultati della puntata The Shield Of Wrestling
SIW Tuesday Night System #122 – Risultati della puntataSIW System #122: Maurizio Merluzzo torna sul ring per affrontare El G. Steve Valentino se la vede con Thunder Kid. Amici di The Shield Of Wrestling e del grande Wrestling Italiano, qui è Giacomo ...
RISULTATI SIWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video