Rammstein | tour europeo nel 2024 | l' annuncio inaspettato su Instagram | date e biglietti

Rammstein, tour europeo nel 2024, l'annuncio inaspettato su Instagram: date e biglietti (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) I Rammstein hanno annunciato un nuovo tour europeo che partirà nel 2024. Il loro ultimo concerto in Italia era stato quello di luglio 2023 allo Stadio Euganeo di Padova. I biglietti della tournée saranno disponibili da lunedì 16 ottobre 2023 per i membri della LIFAD e dal 18 ottobre per tutti gli al
I Rammstein annunciano un tour europeo nel 2024

rammstein, mistero sulle città del tour   I Rammstein sono tra le formazioni metal di maggior successo e longevità nella storia della musica. Dal singolo di debutto Du riechst so gut del 1993 la band ...

Marrageddon e la rivoluzione del visual in Italia

Il primo vero esempio di scenografia colossale è senz'altro quello del tour di The Wall dei Pink ... seguito in breve dagli AC/DC e perfezionato negli anni '90 dai Rammstein , che ad oggi sono forse il ...

I Rammstein annunciano un tour europeo nel 2024  Sky Tg24

Rammstein, tour europeo negli stadi nel 2024  Billboard Italia

Rammstein: new stadium tour in 2024

A new round for Rammstein! On their social networks, the famous German industrial metal band has announced a new tour of European stadiums in 2024. For the moment, Rammstein has not yet announced the ...

Rammstein announces European stadium tour for 2024

German metal band Rammstein announced a continuation of its European stadium tour for 2024, after a summer overshadowed by allegations of sexual misconduct by lead singer Till Lindemann. "Today ...
