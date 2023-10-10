Rammstein | tour europeo nel 2024 | l' annuncio inaspettato su Instagram | date e biglietti

, mistero sulle città delsono tra le formazioni metal di maggior successo e longevità nella storia della musica. Dal singolo di debutto Du riechst so gut del 1993 la band ...Il primo vero esempio di scenografia colossale è senz'altro quello deldi The Wall dei Pink ... seguito in breve dagli AC/DC e perfezionato negli anni '90 dai, che ad oggi sono forse il ...

I Rammstein annunciano un tour europeo nel 2024 Sky Tg24

Rammstein, tour europeo negli stadi nel 2024 Billboard Italia

A new round for Rammstein! On their social networks, the famous German industrial metal band has announced a new tour of European stadiums in 2024. For the moment, Rammstein has not yet announced the ...German metal band Rammstein announced a continuation of its European stadium tour for 2024, after a summer overshadowed by allegations of sexual misconduct by lead singer Till Lindemann. "Today ...