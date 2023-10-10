raicoon secures €4 Million in Seed Funding to Shape a World That Runs Itself on Renewables (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) - VIENNA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
raicoon, a climate-tech company and World leader in autonomous solar operations, proudly announces a €4 Million Seed Funding round to tap into new markets, enhance its product offering and expand the team. Premier climate, tech and impact funds PUSH VC, Voltares and a private family office contributed to the strategic Funding round. This financial boost not only reaffirms the industry's faith in raicoon's vision but also sets the stage for an exciting phase of innovation and global expansion. About raicoon raicoon's autonomous operations center (AOC) revolutionizes solar PV operations with game-changing AI technology. The cloud-based B2B SaaS platform enhances energy yields by about 6% while ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
