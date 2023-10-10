GEEKOM A5 Mini PC RecensioneChi è Letizia Porcu : Federico Fashion Style e l'ex moglieAmazon Prime Days - le offerte Wacom Win DaysHALLOWEEN 2023: TUTTI PAZZI PER MERCOLEDÌ ADDAMSEA SPORTS FC 24 - UNA NUOVA ERA DEL CALCIO GRAZIE AI FANItalia Riflessa: nuova campagna che celebra Xiaomi 13T SeriesPON - Wi-Fi 6 e digital learningI finalisti dell'edizione 2023 di Red Bull Indie ForgeAmazon Prime Day - le migliori offerte TRUSTAmazon Prime Day - sconti sui notebook MSIUltime Blog

Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick and Mother Susan on Victory at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick and Mother Susan on Victory at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) Fitzpatrick takes home his second win of the season in DP World Tour Event MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023

 Protiviti Golf Brand Ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick took home his second win of the season when he emerged victorious at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course at St Andrews paired alongside an amateur partner – his Mother, Susan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick fired rounds of 67 at Carnoustie – 64 at Kingbarns - 66 at St Andrews (-19). This marks Fitzpatrick's ninth DP World Tour Victory and 11th professional win of his career. The Tournament experienced an ...
Other notable wins include the 2015 British Masters, 2016 Nordea Masters, and DP World Tour Championship, 2020 Rolex Series and 2022 triumph at the U.S. Open. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick won the ...
