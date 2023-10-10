Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick and Mother Susan on Victory at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023)takes home his second win of the season in DP World Tour Event MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/Golfand professional golfertook home his second win of the season when he emerged victorious at the 2023at The Old Course at St Andrews paired alongside an amateur partner – hisfired rounds of 67 at Carnoustie – 64 at Kingbarns - 66 at St Andrews (-19). This marks's ninth DP World Tourand 11th professional win of his career. The Tournament experienced an ...