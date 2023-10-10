Achille Polonara, tumore al testicolo : lo ha scoperto per puro casoChi è Marco Di Nunzio che impugna il testamento di BerlusconiNapoli : Pugnala 20enne alla schiena, arrestato 15enne per tentato ...Ospedale dei Colli Aminei : Sputi in faccia alle infermiere del CTO e ...Diletta Leotta e il completo sportivo dopo allenamentoATP Shanghai Sinner-Shelton: orari TV e diretta streaming tennisTogether a Black & White show tv : orario e diretta streaming JuventusApex Legends Kill Code: Parte 3 continua la missione di RevenantMobile messaging ha un ruolo strategico nelle campagne per il Black ...Nove nuovi titoli QUELLE HISTOIREUltime Blog

Matrix Resurrections | recensione del film con Keanu Reeves

Matrix Resurrections

Matrix Resurrections, recensione del film con Keanu Reeves (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) Il film: Matrix Resurrections, 2021. Regia di: Lana Wachowski. Cast Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Ellen Hollman, Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Lambert Wilson e Andrew Caldwell. Genere: Fantascienza/Azione. Durata: 148 minuti. Dove l’abbiamo visto: Al cinema. La trama: Neo vive una vita normale e ordinaria a San Francisco mentre il suo terapeuta gli prescrive delle pillole blu. Finché Morpheus non gli offre la pillola rossa e riapre la sua mente al mondo di Matrix. <!



> Benvenuti nel Paese delle Meraviglie. A quasi vent’anni dall’ultima pioggia di codici sul grande schermo, la regista Lana Wachowski – ora senza l’accompagnamento della sorella Lilly – ci ...
