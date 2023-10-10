Achille Polonara, tumore al testicolo : lo ha scoperto per puro casoChi è Marco Di Nunzio che impugna il testamento di BerlusconiNapoli : Pugnala 20enne alla schiena, arrestato 15enne per tentato ...Ospedale dei Colli Aminei : Sputi in faccia alle infermiere del CTO e ...Diletta Leotta e il completo sportivo dopo allenamentoATP Shanghai Sinner-Shelton: orari TV e diretta streaming tennisTogether a Black & White show tv : orario e diretta streaming JuventusApex Legends Kill Code: Parte 3 continua la missione di RevenantMobile messaging ha un ruolo strategico nelle campagne per il Black ...Nove nuovi titoli QUELLE HISTOIREUltime Blog

Kaneka Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against CoCrystal (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) - TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On October 5, 2023, Kaneka Corporation filed a Lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York Against CoCrystal Technology Co. Ltd. and CoCrystal Health Industry Co. Ltd. (collectively "CoCrystal") seeking an injunction and monetary damages for CoCrystal's Infringement of Kaneka's U.S. Patent No. 7,829,080 (the "'080 Patent"). Kaneka asserts that CoCrystal uses Kaneka's Patented production process to manufacture Crystal QH (the "Accused Product") in China, and then sells or offers to sell the Accused Product in the United States. The protection of ...
