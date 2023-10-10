Kaneka Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against CoCrystal

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) - TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/On October 5, 2023,Corporation filed ain the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New YorkTechnology Co. Ltd. andHealth Industry Co. Ltd. (collectively "") seeking an injunction and monetary damages for'sof's U.S.No. 7,829,080 (the "'080").asserts thatuses'sed production process to manufacture Crystal QH (the "Accused Product") in China, and then sells or offers to sell the Accused Product in the United States. The protection of ...