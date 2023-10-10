I pronostici di martedì 10 ottobre: Serie C, EFL Trophy (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) I pronostici di martedì 10 ottobre: in attesa delle partite delle nazionali, si gioca una partita di Serie C e ventuno della EFL Trophy. Un paio di volte all’anno capita che non si giochi a pallone in giro per il mondo a causa della sosta per le partite delle nazionali e che salga alla ribalta l’EFL Trophy, una coppa che ha poca importanza in Inghilterra e che viene per lo più snobbata. La giocano le squadre di League One e League Two più sedici formazioni Under 21 tra quelle che militano in Premier League e Championship. Stadio Wembley EFL Trophy (LaPresse) – IlVeggente.itIl torneo riscuote un po’ di successo solo nelle ultime battute, quando in palio c’è la possibilità di giocare la finale nella prestigiosa cornice di Wembley. In campo vanno per lo ...Leggi su ilveggente
