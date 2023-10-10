Eka wins the accolade of 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023 (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Eka Software Solutions, a leading cloud-based enterprise trading and Risk management solutions provider, is honored to win the 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023. Eka has won this category for their innovation in Technology within the Commodities sector. Winning 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' highlights Eka's commitment towards guiding businesses to unlock their true potential in Energy markets and harnesses the power of a cloud-based Energy Trading and Risk ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Eka Software Solutions, a leading cloud-based enterprise trading and Risk management solutions provider, is honored to win the 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023. Eka has won this category for their innovation in Technology within the Commodities sector. Winning 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' highlights Eka's commitment towards guiding businesses to unlock their true potential in Energy markets and harnesses the power of a cloud-based Energy Trading and Risk ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Eka wins the accolade of 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023 Yahoo Finance
Eka, KIPOST
Eka wins the accolade of 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a leading cloud-based enterprise trading and risk management solutions provider, is honored to win the 'Commodities Technology House of ...
Nanolux Expands European Footprint with New Office in SpainNanolux, a leading global horticultural lighting brand, has announced a partnership with Spain's IMHERE Distribution S.L. to launch the Nanolux European Sales and Customer Service Center. This ...
Eka winsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eka wins