Eka wins the accolade of 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Eka Software Solutions, a leading cloud-based enterprise trading and Risk management solutions provider, is honored to win the 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023. Eka has won this category for their innovation in Technology within the Commodities sector. Winning 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' highlights Eka's commitment towards guiding businesses to unlock their true potential in Energy markets and harnesses the power of a cloud-based Energy Trading and Risk ...
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a leading cloud-based enterprise trading and risk management solutions provider, is honored to win the 'Commodities Technology House of ...

