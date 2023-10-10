GEEKOM A5 Mini PC RecensioneChi è Letizia Porcu : Federico Fashion Style e l'ex moglieAmazon Prime Days - le offerte Wacom Win DaysHALLOWEEN 2023: TUTTI PAZZI PER MERCOLEDÌ ADDAMSEA SPORTS FC 24 - UNA NUOVA ERA DEL CALCIO GRAZIE AI FANItalia Riflessa: nuova campagna che celebra Xiaomi 13T SeriesPON - Wi-Fi 6 e digital learningI finalisti dell'edizione 2023 di Red Bull Indie ForgeAmazon Prime Day - le migliori offerte TRUSTAmazon Prime Day - sconti sui notebook MSIUltime Blog

China Liquor Limited Holds Pre-Public Trading Preview of the First Roadshow for Partial Issued Ordinary Shares

China Liquor

China Liquor Limited Holds Pre-Public Trading Preview of the First Roadshow for Partial Issued Ordinary Shares (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) MALACCA, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On October 10th 2023, China Liquor Limited's inaugural Preview Roadshow for the Partial listing of Ordinary Shares was held at the Hotel Double Tree Hilton Malacca in Malaysia. Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, 1Exchange Securities Exchange, Nasdaq Dubai, Jingying International Industry Holdings Capital Organization, S&P Global Limited, and  other global finance and capital institutions, were invited to participate. Chen Han Xiaoying, Executive Director of Jingying International Industry Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Ultimate Beneficial Owner of China Liquor Ltd., Goh Kok Liang, Executive Director cum Chairman of ...
